Musk launches Starlink internet service in Indonesia

(MENAFN) American billionaire Elon Musk landed on the Indonesian island of Bali on Sunday, gearing up for the much-anticipated launch of SpaceX's Starlink internet service. This visit marks a significant step towards enhancing internet connectivity across Indonesia, particularly in its most remote areas.



According to Reuters, the Indonesian government is eager to leverage Starlink's capabilities to expand internet coverage and improve health services in regions that are currently underserved. The arrival of Musk was met with a warm reception from Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who welcomed him at Bali Airport. Musk traveled to Bali aboard a private plane, reflecting the high-profile nature of this visit.



Minister Pandjaitan shared on his Instagram page that he and Musk would be discussing several critical aspects of their cooperation. Central to these discussions is the deployment of the Starlink service. Pandjaitan emphasized that the goal is to ensure equal access to high-speed internet across Indonesia, which is the largest economy in Southeast Asia. This initiative is particularly ambitious given Indonesia's diverse geography and population. The country spans three time zones and is home to over 270 million people. The project aims to bridge the digital divide by providing residents of remote areas with internet speeds comparable to those enjoyed in urban centers.



Elon Musk, who leads both SpaceX and Tesla, is scheduled to officially launch the Starlink service alongside Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The launch event will take place at a community health center in Denpasar, Bali's capital, on Sunday afternoon. This launch will position Indonesia as the third country in Southeast Asia to benefit from Starlink's internet services. The introduction of this advanced internet service is expected to significantly enhance connectivity and support the nation's development goals, particularly in remote and rural regions.

