Russians Attack 19 Settlements In Kherson Region Overnight, Eight Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian invaders attacked 19 settlements in the Kherson region, eight people were injured.

The head of the Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Novokairy, Novovorontsovka, Novoraisk, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Shliakhove, Novooleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Mykhailivka, Mykilske, Tiahynka, Antonivka, Stanislav, Sadove, Zymivnyk, Kachkarivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Veseland, Kherson came under enemy fire and airstrikes.

A multi-story building and 21 private houses, outbuildings, garages, and three cars were damaged. There were also hits to communal and agricultural infrastructure.

Eight people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported earlier, the enemy dropped explosives from a drone in Beryslav, injuring five people.