Libyan Customs Authority denies allegations of smuggling 26 tons of gold abroad

(MENAFN) The Libyan Customs Authority has firmly denied allegations of smuggling approximately 26 tons of gold abroad. This denial comes about a week after the Public Prosecutor decided to detain officials from the authority on charges related to their alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case.



In a visual statement released on its Facebook page on Sunday morning, the Authority clarified that the situation involved a temporary export of a specific quantity of gold intended for manufacturing purposes. This action was conducted in accordance with customs declarations submitted by companies that hold licenses for export and import activities. These declarations were fully compliant with legal procedures.



Colonel Hossam Al-Sayeh, the official spokesman for the Customs Authority, elaborated that there were 108 customs declarations associated with the export of precious metals. These declarations were submitted by companies officially licensed by the Ministry of Economy to engage in export and import operations. Al-Sayeh emphasized that the cumulative quantities of gold exported for manufacturing and subsequent re-importation, as recorded over the past several months, totaled 25 tons and 857 kilograms. He assured that these activities were carried out following all relevant legal protocols.



Moreover, Al-Sayeh pointed out that these companies had successfully re-imported nearly the same amount of gold after it had been manufactured. Specifically, the re-imported quantity amounted to 24 tons and 823 kilograms, which was returned following the completion of the manufacturing processes. This return process was meticulously documented to ensure compliance with the regulations.



The statement, as reported by a Libyan news agency, also highlighted that there remains a portion of the gold, estimated at one ton and 180 kilograms, which is currently undergoing settlement procedures. This settlement is being handled in strict accordance with the specific legal legislation that governs such matters. The Authority's detailed explanation aims to dispel any misunderstandings and to reaffirm that the entire process was conducted within the bounds of the law, underscoring their commitment to transparency and legal compliance.

