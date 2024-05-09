IPL 2024: Only KL Rahul Will Lead LSG, Everything Is Fine Between Team And Owner: Sources

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) The animated chat on-field between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka and skipper K.L Rahul following their humiliating 10-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has triggered speculation that the Karnataka batter might quit captaincy. However, LSG sources on Thursday were quick to dispel all such reports, claiming that "everything is fine between the team and the owner".

Lucknow Super Giants had slumped to an embarrassing defeat in their IPL 2024 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday night after which the official broadcaster showed footage of Goenka publicly giving a talking down to skipper Rahul, which has generated a lot of heat on social media with fans taking umbrage to the owner taking on the skipper in front of the cameras.

Some media reports on Thursday claimed that Goenka reportedly apologised to Rahul after getting thrashed on social media. Some reports also claimed that Rahul might be relieved of captaincy captain and vice-captain Nicholas Pooran put in charge instead.

Reports also suggested that Rahul won't be picked in the auction to be held at the end of the year.

However, sources close to LSG refuted these rumours and said, "Everything is fine between the two" and "only Rahul will be leading the team this season".

“It's all rumours that Rahul will be displaced from the captaincy and won't be picked in the auction. The last match didn't go our way, but everything is fine now between the team and owners. Rahul is in good space and taking rest before the game against DC,” sources close to LSG told IANS.

Another source also confirmed that Rahul will be heading to Mumbai to spend some time with his family and will join the team two days before the next match.

SRH stormed through to a 10-wicket victory over LSG, courtesy of an explosive batting show from opening duo Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

After LSG won the toss and opted to bat first, they were restricted to a below-par total of 165, with skipper Rahul playing a sluggish knock of 29 in 33 balls. Ayush Badoni's (55 in 30) and Nicholas Pooran's (48 in 26) 99-run partnership gave the LSG a respectable finish.

In reply, Head (89 in 30) and Abhishek (75 in 28) wreaked havoc on the LSG bowlers as SRH chased down the target of 166 runs in just 9.4 overs.