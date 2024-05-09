(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dick's, NIKE to Host“It's Her Shot” Tour

Disney And Warner Bros. Discovery To Bundle Streaming Services

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) are joining forces to offer their streaming services in a combined bundle.

Going forward, the Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max streaming services will be bundled together in a package similar to traditional cable television.

The streaming bundle will be offered in ad-supported and commercial-free tiers. Pricing for the bundle has yet to be made public by the companies.

Among the partner companies, Disney will act as the distributor, collecting subscription fees and paying Warner Bros. Discovery a percentage.

The combined Disney+, Hulu and MAX streaming services will give subscribers access to content from both traditional broadcasters such as ABC and Fox, as well as specialty channels such as HBO, CNN, and the Food Network.

The bundle will also provide access to popular content ranging from Marvel superhero movies to the Sopranos television show.

The arrangement between Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery is the latest partnership between the two media giants in recent months.

Earlier this year, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Fox Corp. announced plans to offer a joint sports-streaming service that is expected to launch this autumn.

Disney already offers its streaming services, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, as a bundle. ESPN+ is not included in the new Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney bundle.

The current standalone streaming services from Walt Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery range in price from $7.99 U.S. per month for the basic tier with advertisements included to $19.99 U.S. for premium plans that contain no ads.

The stock of Walt Disney is up 3% over the last 12 months and trading at $105.44 U.S. per share.

Warner Bros. Discovery's stock has declined 42% in the past year and now changes hands at $7.80 U.S. a share.









