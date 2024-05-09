Rutte: As Russia's Aggression Continues, Ukraine“Badly” Needs Help

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte emphasized that Russia's aggression in and against Ukraine does not stop so Ukraine urgently needs help.

The prime minister stated this via X , Ukrinform reports.

"Russia's aggression in and against Ukraine continues unabated. Air strikes on Kharkiv and other places caused fresh civilian casualties today and in the past few days. To withstand this onslaught, Ukraine badly needs our help. The new military support package that the US is now supplying is crucial in this respect," the report said.

Rutte also noted that he had a conversation with President Zelensky " about everything the Netherlands is doing to support his country. Together with our allies the Netherlands is taking steps to ensure the rapid delivery of extra air defences and artillery shells."

According to him, "we are participating in the German initiative to quickly supply long-range air defence equipment. Our defence ministry is working hard on sourcing air defence equipment that Ukraine can use to neutralise Russian drone and missile attacks. We are also working with Denmark and the Czech Republic on the rapid delivery of air defences and ammunition (including artillery shells), and we're still exploring the options for further measures. In addition, we're taking part in Estonia's initiative to supply Ukraine with ammunition from existing stocks continue to consult closely with our EU partners and NATO allies on coordinating and stepping up our support for Ukraine.”

As reported by Ukrinform, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands will participate in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call wjth Rutte to discuss the inaugural Peace Summit and further defense cooperation.

The head of state informed Rutte of yet another Russian shelling targeting Ukrainian cities, communities, and energy facilities.

The parties also discussed further defense cooperation, as well as the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"The Prime Minister confirmed his participation in the event," Zelensky emphasized.