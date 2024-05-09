Open Baku Championships In Artistic Gymnastics Commence With Competitions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The competitions of the 29th Open Baku Championships and OpenBaku Championship in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, the 8th Open BakuChampionships, and the Open Baku Championship in Women's ArtisticGymnastics have started at the National Gymnastics Arena, Azernews reports.

A total of 53 (29 male and 24 female) athletes from BalakanOlympic Sports Complex, Zira Cultural Center, Ojaq Sports Club(Baku and Sumgayit sections), Specialized Children-Youth SportsSchool of Olympic Reserves, and Specialized Children-Youth SportsChess School No. 1 of Olympic Reserves of Sumgayit City Branch ofTahsil Republican Sports Center are participating in thecompetitions being held on May 9–10.

At the Baku Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics,athletes are competing in the age categories of seniors (born in2008 and older), juniors (2009-2011), and pre-juniors (2012-2013),while in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, seniors (born in 2006 andolder), juniors/A (2007-2008), juniors/B (2009-2010), andpre-juniors (2011-2012).

Moreover, at the Baku Championship in Men's Artistic Gymnastics,athletes are performing in the age categories of pre-juniors(2011–2012), children (2013–2014), youngsters (2015–2016), andminors (2017), while in Women's Artistic Gymnastics, juniors(2009–2011) and pre-juniors (2012–2013).