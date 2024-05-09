(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin's official swearing-in ceremony for his fifth term marked a defiant assertion of national interests amidst ongoing tensions with the West, particularly over the Ukraine conflict. Held in the opulent Kremlin Grand Palace in Moscow, the event drew a notable attendance of high-ranking dignitaries, although Western representation was conspicuously sparse.



Despite extended invitations to Western envoys, including those from the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, and Canada, only a handful attended, underscoring the strained diplomatic relations between Russia and the West. The absence of key Western nations, as reported by German magazine Der Spiegel, reflects a divide within the European Union regarding engagement with Russia, highlighting the complexities of international diplomacy in the current geopolitical climate.



Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that such ceremonies are not orchestrated to appease Western counterparts, affirming Russia's commitment to its national interests irrespective of external perceptions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed this sentiment, asserting that Russia would not retaliate against nations opting to boycott the inauguration.



In his inaugural address, Putin articulated a vision centered on bolstering Russia's self-sufficiency and competitiveness, underpinned by a resilient governance framework capable of adapting to evolving global dynamics. Emphasizing the preservation of longstanding values and traditions, Putin outlined a roadmap for navigating challenges while safeguarding the nation's heritage and identity.



The ceremony and Putin's speech underscore the divergent narratives and geopolitical realities shaping Russia's relationship with the West. As Putin embarks on his sixth term, his administration's commitment to national resilience and strategic priorities sets the tone for navigating complex geopolitical landscapes while asserting Russia's position on the world stage.

MENAFN09052024000045015687ID1108193299