Lawyer states that Russian deputy defense minister charged over USD11 million bribe

(MENAFN) The legal woes of Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov have deepened as the Moscow City Court dismissed an appeal for his release on bribery charges. Despite efforts from his legal team, Ivanov remains in pre-trial detention, with the court citing concerns about potential flight risks, particularly to the European Union. His lawyer, Murad Musayev, expressed frustration at the decision, highlighting Ivanov's inclusion on Western sanctions lists as a deterrent against fleeing the country.



The charges against Ivanov are substantial, with investigators alleging that he accepted services from military construction contractors valued at nearly 1 billion rubles (approximately USD10.8 million). Contrary to claims that these services were provided free of charge, Musayev contends that Ivanov's involvement in a corruption scheme is unfounded.



The legal proceedings have ensnared not only Ivanov but also his close associate, Sergey Borodin, who faces similar charges stemming from the alleged corruption scheme. Borodin's arrest closely followed Ivanov's apprehension, underscoring the gravity of the accusations leveled against the deputy defense minister.



Ivanov's arrest on April 23, coinciding with his participation in a ministerial meeting led by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, has sent shockwaves through Russian military circles. With the bribery charges carrying a potential penalty of up to 15 years in prison, Ivanov has been provisionally suspended from his duties pending the outcome of the legal proceedings, as confirmed by Musayev.



As the case unfolds, it casts a spotlight on the broader issue of corruption within the Russian military establishment and raises questions about the integrity of high-ranking officials entrusted with national defense responsibilities. The court's decision to uphold Ivanov's detention underscores the seriousness with which authorities are treating allegations of malfeasance, signaling a potential crackdown on corruption within the ranks of the country's defense apparatus.

