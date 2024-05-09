Ease My trip unveils 'Explore India' initiative at Arabian Travel Market 2024

(MENAFN) Participating in the prestigious Arabian Travel Market 2024, Ease My Trip, a specialized platform in online travel technology, seizes the opportunity to showcase its latest innovations and an array of exceptional travel services to professionals and companies from across the globe. The event serves as an ideal platform for the company to not only exhibit its advancements but also to highlight the significant progress it has made in the travel industry.



At the heart of Ease My Trip's presentation at the Arabian Travel Market 2024 is the unveiling of its groundbreaking initiative, "EXPLORE Bharat." This initiative aims to promote India's rich cultural heritage, ancient sites, vibrant festivals, and unique travel experiences. Under the "Explore India" banner, Ease My Trip extends a warm invitation to travelers from the Emirates and the Middle East, encouraging them to embark on a captivating journey to explore the splendor of India's exceptional landmarks and cultural offerings.



Rekant Betty, co-founder of Ease My Trip, expressed enthusiasm about the launch of the "Explore India" initiative during the Arabian Travel Market 2024. Betty emphasized the company's dedication to showcasing India as a premier global tourist destination, spotlighting its diverse attractions and experiences for visitors worldwide. Attendees at the Arabian Travel Market 2024 are encouraged to visit Ease My Trip's pavilion to discover the wonders of India through the "Explore India" initiative. Betty underscores the company's delight in participating in the event, recognizing it as a platform that underscores the vitality and potential of the travel sector. Moreover, the exhibition serves as an opportune moment for Ease My Trip to showcase its innovative solutions and contribute to shaping the future of the travel industry through meaningful dialogue and engagement.

