(MENAFN) In a recent interview published by Sputnik, Oleg Kobyakov, head of the UNITED NATIONS Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) Russian branch, highlighted the significant contribution of Russian wheat and fertilizer to East African countries' food security. According to Kobyakov, Russian wheat deliveries to Somalia alone covered a remarkable 23% of the nation's annual consumption, addressing a grain shortage of 115,000 metric tonnes.



The impact of Russian supplies extends beyond Somalia, as Kobyakov noted that they accounted for 9% of Burkina Faso's wheat needs and 6% in Mali over the past year. This highlights the critical role played by Russian agricultural exports in addressing food deficits in the region.



Moreover, Kobyakov emphasized the importance of Russian fertilizer deliveries to Africa, describing them as pivotal for enhancing agricultural productivity in the upcoming season. Uralchem, a leading Russian fertilizer producer, has been instrumental in this effort, dispatching over 134,000 tons of fertilizers to the continent. Notably, in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP), more than 111,000 tons have been transported from European ports and warehouses to countries like Malawi, Nigeria, Kenya, and Zimbabwe.



Kobyakov's statements underscore the growing partnership between the FAO and Russia in addressing food security challenges in Africa. The FAO remains open to further collaboration with Russia, recognizing the importance of such partnerships in ensuring sustainable agricultural development and combating hunger on the continent.

