KRCS: GCC Red Crescent Societies' Meeting Supports Joint Coordination

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 9 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Anwar Al-Hasawi said on Thursday the meeting of the heads of GCC Red Crescent societies strengthened joint coordination of social and relief services.

Al-Hasawi added in a statement to KUNA, following the conclusion of the 20th meeting of the Committee of Heads of Red Crescent Authorities and Societies in the GCC held in Doha, that the meeting discussed collective work to help the humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip and Syrian and Yemeni refugees in accordance with International humanitarian law.

He praised the GCC General Secretariat for the Human and Environmental Affairs sector and its role in coordination, consultation and support of joint work with Red Crescent authorities and societies in GCC.

He pointed out that several decisions were discussed, aimed at increasing cooperation, joint work and unifying positions in regional and international organizations, in addition to joint training and workshops. (end)

sss









MENAFN09052024000071011013ID1108192871