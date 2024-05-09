Already 1,330 Children Injured By Russian Shelling In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have killed 546 and injured 1,330 children in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office reported this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"More than 1,876 children were affected in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of May 9, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 546 children were killed and more than 1,330 suffered injuries of different degrees of severity," the post reads.

Most children were killed or injured in the Donetsk region - 530, Kharkiv region - 365, Kherson region - 150, Dnipropetrovsk region - 137, Kyiv region- 130, Zaporizhzhia region - 108, and Mykolaiv region - 104.

On May 8, Russian shelling of Kharkiv injured four children, including an eight-year-old girl, two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy.

On May 7, enemy shelling of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region injured a 6-year-old girl.

On May 6, enemy shelling of the village of Uhroidy, Sumy region, injured two teenagers, aged 15 and 14.

On the same day, a 16-year-old girl was injured by the Russian army's shelling of Borova, Izium district, Kharkiv region.