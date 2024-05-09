Political Director Of Israeli MFA Visits Monument Of Hazi Aslanov

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Aliza Bin Noun, political director of the Ministry of ForeignAffairs of Israel, George Deek, the ambassador of Israel toAzerbaijan, and Mukhtar Mammadov, the ambassador of Azerbaijan toIsrael, visited the monument of the hero of the Soviet Union HaziAslanov in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the postshared by Aliza Bin Noun on her official "X" account.

"On this Day of Victory Against Fascism, I recall my visityesterday to the Baku WW2 Heroes' Memorial. Their courage againstevil stands as a beacon of freedom and tolerance," she added.