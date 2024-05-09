Four Die While Cleaning Septic Tank In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandauli, May 9 (IANS) At least four people, including three labourers, died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a 15-year-old septic tank in the New Mahal area of Chandauli district on Thursday.

SDM Viraj Pandey said, "The cleaning of sewer was ongoing at the residence of one Bharat Jaiswal.

"Three labourers and the house owner's son died. District administration will provide Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to each of the deceased."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the incident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

He has directed officials to expedite relief measures.