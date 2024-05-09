UN envoy calls on Cyprus leaders to revitalize peace efforts amid ongoing conflict

(MENAFN) The United Nations envoy to Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, has emphasized the pressing need for leaders on the divided Mediterranean island to reinvigorate efforts aimed at reviving peace talks and resolving the longstanding conflict. In her latest diplomatic endeavors, Cuellar engaged in discussions with Republic of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides before proceeding to meet with Ersin Tatar, the leader of the breakaway self-declared state in Northern Cyprus.



Reflecting on her interactions, Cuellar conveyed her impression that there is a collective desire among stakeholders to propel progress forward and catalyze positive developments on the island. Speaking to reporters following her meeting with President Christodoulides, Cuellar underscored the importance of leaders heeding the voices of the people and demonstrating a commitment to advancing toward a resolution.



Cuellar highlighted the significance of finding common ground, noting that civil society often serves as a beacon of shared aspirations. However, she stressed the necessity of leadership engagement to translate these commonalities into tangible progress, urging leaders to prioritize the interests of the island's inhabitants.



The division of Cyprus dates back to 1974 when Turkish forces intervened in response to a military coup aimed at annexing the island to Greece. This resulted in the occupation of the northern third of the island by Turkish forces and the subsequent declaration of the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) by Turkish Cypriot leaders in 1983. Despite ongoing efforts to reunify the island, facilitated by the United Nations, progress has been elusive since the collapse of the last round of talks in 2017.



A major obstacle to reconciliation lies in differing visions for the island's future. Greek Cypriots advocate for reunification based on a federal model, while Turkish Cypriots insist on a two-state solution. This divergence in perspectives has stymied efforts to achieve a comprehensive resolution to the conflict, underscoring the complexity of the challenges at hand.

