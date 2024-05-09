6 Arrested For Hyderabad Wall Collapse Which Claimed 7 Lives

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 9 (IANS) Police have arrested six persons in connection with Tuesday's wall collapse at an under-construction site at Bachupally, which claimed seven lives.

Cyberabad Police arrested builder Arvind Reddy, site engineer Satish, project manager Francis, contractor Rajesh and two others for negligence.

The police registered a case under Section 304-II (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Six workers and a four-year-old boy died when the retaining wall of an under-construction apartment complex collapsed on Tuesday evening after heavy rains.

The incident occurred at Renuka Yellamma Temple Colony in Bachupally in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

According to police, a 30 to 40-feet high wall came crashing down, killing the migrant construction workers from Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The six-feet wide mud barrier supporting the compound wall dissolved after the heavy rains which caused the wall to collapse over the makeshift sheds.

After night-long rescue operations, police recovered seven bodies early Wednesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Yadav (44), Geetha Bai (40), Himanshu (4), Shanker Goud (18), Sripati Maheji (23), Bindresh Bhavani Chauhan (30) and Khushi (20).

The migrant workers were working on the site of a five-storied apartment building and residing there in the makeshift sheds.