Two Ukrainian Pows Facing Trial In Russia's Rostov Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don will hear criminal cases Russia initiated against Ukrainian prisoners of war Dmytro Kistion and Ivan Nechiporenko, former fighters from the Aidar Battalion, on terrorism charges.

This is reported by Kavkaz. Realii, Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that back in the summer of 2023, one of the Russian propaganda channels published a two-minute video report about Dmytro Kistion, who said that in 2015, he had signed up for the Aydar volunteer battalion before returning to a peaceful life in Kyiv. In 2022, he was drafted into the 115th Brigade, served in Severodonetsk and near Lysychansk, where he was wounded. After that, he was allegedly captured in Sumy region.

Ivan Nechyporenko, 43, had served in the same brigade since 2014. In an interview published by another propaganda channel, he was shown saying he had surrendered to Russia's invasion forces in Sumy region in January 2023.

Both Ukrainian POWs face 10 to 15 years in prison.

According to the report, their criminal cases were forwarded to the court on May 7.

In March, the same court sentenced Serhii Skydan, a former fighter from the Ukrainian Aidar Battalion, to 18 years of imprisonment in a high-security colony.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in July 2023, the Southern District Military Court launched hearings in the case of the 18 members of the Aidar Battalion.

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets called on the international community to react to the sham trial that grossly violates the Geneva Convention.