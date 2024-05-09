IANS Interview: No Matter What The Circumstances, BJP Will Sweep All 10 Seats In Haryana, Says Poonia

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 9 (IANS) Amid the ongoing political crisis in Haryana, Lok Sabha election incharge and former President of Rajasthan BJP, Satish Poonia affirms that the party will win all 10 seats in the state and the '400 paar' slogan will be realised in this election.

Confident that the lower voting percentage will not impact the BJP's target of '400 paar' Poonia says the BJP's voters had come out and cast their votes to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third time. Excerpts from the exclusive interview:

IANS: Do you think the BJP will be able to get a hat-trick this time?

SP: As elections on all 25 seats in Rajasthan are over, the people are busy discussing the lower turnout recorded in the state. However, I believe that people voted against the Congress in 2014; in 2019 it was a vote of trust for the Modi government and in 2024, people have voted for the future. Rajasthan and the people of Hindustan have decided to vote for PM Modi for the third time. I stand by my words that people have voted for national interest, nationalism and Hindutva and we will make it a hat-trick.

IANS: Why has there been a drastic fall in voter turnout?

SP: There are two major reasons for it in Rajasthan. It is summer time and people hesitate to come out in the sizzling heat. Plus, it is the wedding season and this also impacted voting percentage. We did not expect these factors to deter voters, but their impact can be seen at some level. However, the BJP's votes have gone in its favour and the turnout of BJP voters has been more.

IANS: Soon after ending campaigning in Rajasthan, you went to Haryana as the Lok Sabha poll incharge. How do you analyse the situation there?

SP: In North Indian states like Haryana and Rajasthan, people cast their votes keeping national interest as a top priority. Hindutva and nationalism are the other factors they keep in mind. Hence we are confident of winning all 10 seats. No matter what the circumstances are, but it is true that the people don't want to vote for the Congress. Also, they have no trust in regional parties, and only trust national parties. Hence their trust is in the BJP.

IANS: Are farmers in Haryana satisfied with the initiatives taken by the Modi government for their community?

SP: The Direct Benefit Transfer scheme is the biggest scheme for farmers ever launched in post-Independence India, which has benefitted lakhs of farmers. As many as 12 crore farmers have benefitted from the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi. Rs 1.25 lakh crore is being spent on farmers by the Modi government. So, small farmers are also benefiting from it. Today farmers don't have to stand in queues. Reforms have helped the farming community. So no matter whether it is Haryana, Punjab or Rajasthan or any other place where there is an agrarian economy, the Modi government has helped farmers stand strong by extending all the help which they require.

IANS: Do you see the '400 paar' slogan being realised?

SP: If we see our journey which started with 3 seats during the Jan Sangh's time to the BJP's 303 in the 2019 elections, we can see that we have the potential to realise this miracle. When we came out to attain a goal, this came as a slogan which the people have accepted. The NDA is sure to form its government again and PM Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister for the third time.