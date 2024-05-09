Azerbaijan's MFA Shares Post On Victory Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Today marks 79 years since the historic victory over Nazism inWorld War II, one of the most destructive wars in world history, Azernews reports, citing the post shared byAzerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on its official "X"account.

"On this significant day marked as Victory Day, we commemoratethe dear memory of our heroic compatriots who fought against theNazism, which posed a serious threat to humanity, and showedunparalleled bravery and sacrifice during the war," the postreads.