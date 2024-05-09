Emirates Inks Strategic Tourism Agreements With Hong Kong, Seychelles And Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Underscoring Emirates' commitment to boost tourism inflows across its network, the airline has reaffirmed its strategic cooperation with Tourism Seychelles and the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau and has forged a new partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Under the agreement with Tourism Seychelles, Emirates has committed to supporting travel agents and tour operators in key strategic markets in their efforts to promote Seychelles as a leisure destination. This includes the development of special holiday packages and providing other incentives, marketing support and organising familiarisation trips designed to highlight its appeal to global customers.

Now in its 38th year of operating in Sri Lanka, Emirates will continue its efforts to support the island nation's tourism agenda through the development of special packages designed to appeal to a broader set of audiences and familiarisation trips from key feeder markets will also engage closely with travel agents and tour operators in key strategic markets to help showcase the destination's offerings to customers across its global network.

Emirates and the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will work together with the aim to boost inbound tourism into Hong Kong from key target markets in the Middle East and Europe.

The MoU seeks to pursue various joint activities including familiarisation trips, a comprehensive promotional plan, and targeted advertising campaigns.

-N