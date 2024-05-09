Experience Abu Dhabi Scoops Best Stand Design Award (Over 150M2) At The 31St Edition Of Arabian Travel Market

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



ATM's independent panel of judges praised the Experience Abu Dhabi stand for its flowing design, innovative use of greenery and excellent visibility Other winners included AlUla, Bangkok, ExploreTECH, flydubai, Qiddiya Investment Company and Saudi Tourism Authority

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 8 May 2024: Experience Abu Dhabi secured the Best Stand Design Award (over 150m2) at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024, which will run at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) until Thursday 9 May. The exhibitor's stand was praised by ATM's independent panel of judges for its flowing design, innovative use of greenery and excellent visibility from the show floor.

In the Best Stand Design (50-150m2) category, ExploreTECH was selected by the judges for its slick, two-storey concept as well as its efforts to promote partner startups. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration won the Best Stand Design Award (under 50m2) thanks to its traditional yet colourful layout and effective use of space.

Qiddiya Investment Company's stand won ATM's inaugural Best Use of Technology Award. Judges commended the interactive digital recreations developed by the organisation, which allow attendees to feel as though they are physically present at the planned megaproject in Saudi Arabia.

ATM 2024's Sustainable Stand Award was presented to AlUla, which paid particular attention to materials reuse, including the carpet selected for the space. The exhibitor integrated a series of QR codes, which enable attendees to access information about the sustainability-related reasons behind its various design choices. Judges were also impressed by AlUla's pledge to offset emissions from its stand, as well as its approach to visitor engagement – planting a tree for everyone who engages during the show.

This year's Best Stand for Doing Business Award was presented to the Saudi Tourism Authority, which received praise for effectively showcasing multiple destinations with distinct meeting areas, zones dedicated to the nation's culture, and an abundance of information points. The award for Best Stand Feature went to flydubai for an innovative design that plays with perspective, making visitors feel like they are flying from one angle while resembling the wings of an aeroplane from another.

Emirates was highly commended in the Best Stand Design Award (over 150m2) category for a stand that created an open feel for visitors, with a layout that allows attendees to enter from any direction.

The judges for the ATM 2024 Best Stand Awards included; Sarah Duignan, Director of Client Relationships, STR; Mo Elhadi, Account Manager MEA, STR; Otag Fida, Senior Project Manager, DXB Live; Kate Harden-England, Editor, Travolution; and Nehme Shehab, Operations Director, RXME.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said:“It proved extremely challenging to decide on the ultimate winner in many of this year's Best Stand Awards categories, which just goes to show the level of quality on display at ATM 2024. I am immensely grateful to our independent judges for their time and effort, and I would like to congratulate all this year's award winners and highly commended exhibitors.”

Best Stand Design under 50m2 – Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (AS7555)

Best Stand Design between 50-150m2 – ExploreTECH (TT4250)

Best Stand Design over 150m2 – Experience Abu Dhabi (ME0750, ME0720)

Best Stand for Doing Business – Saudi Tourism Authority (ME1820, ME1730)

Best Stand Feature – flydubai (ME1020)

Best Use of Technology – Qiddiya Investment Company (ME1780) Sustainable Stand – AlUla (ME1750)

The Best Stand Awards winners were announced on day three of ATM 2024. Elsewhere today, the Future Stage hosted a full programme of fascinating innovation-focused sessions including Innovations Shaping the Future of Accessible and Inclusive Travel and Decoding MENA Tourism Potential: Unveiling NextGen Destinations in 2040.

The excitement is building for the ATM Start-Up Pitch Battle tomorrow, which will take place on the Future Stage. Held in partnership with Intelak, the Start-up Pitch Battle provides a platform for travel start-ups to present their innovative, industry-changing business ideas live on stage. The shortlisted companies are Curated Planet, stayK, InterLnkd and ClearQuote Technologies ME Ltd .

The largest edition of ATM to date will close tomorrow following four days of impactful industry discussions and unrivalled networking opportunities across the MICE, leisure, luxury and corporate travel sectors. The final day will focus on the next generation of travel and tourism talent with the Educating Young Entrepreneurs: Building a Career in Travel session and the Network with Future Leaders event.