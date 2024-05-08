Billiondollarbreaks D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Announces Participation In Upcoming Needham Technology, Media And Consumer Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave”) , a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, will be participating in this month's 19th Annual
Needham Technology, Media and Consumer Conference. The three-day conference is scheduled for May 14–16, 2024.
D-Wave CEO
Dr. Alan Baratz is slated to participate in a fireside chat that begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on May 16. During the discussion, Dr. Baratz will provide an overview of the company's latest advancements and its strategic direction, as well as the measurable outcomes that quantum computing is delivering for businesses today.
An archived version of the webcast will be made available on D-Wave's website following the event. In addition, Dr. Baratz will meet with investors and interested parties in one-on-one meetings during the event.
To view the fireside chat, visit
To view the full press release, visit
About D-Wave Quantum Inc.
D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers - and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The company's mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. D-Wave does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection and financial modeling. D-Wave's technology has been used by some of the world's most advanced organizations, including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California and Los Alamos National Laboratory. For more information about the company, please visit
.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risks set forth under the heading“Risk Factors” discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to QBTS are available in the company's newsroom at
