IPL 2024 Playoffs Race Heats Up: Mumbai Indians Eliminated, Sunrisers Hyderabad Seize Advantage

After 57 intense matches in IPL 2024, the playoffs picture remains uncertain, with Mumbai Indians being the first team to bow out of contention.

Advantage to Sunrisers Hyderabad after commanding victory

Sunrisers Hyderabad has surged ahead with 14 points from 12 matches and a remarkable rise in Net Run Rate from -0.065 to +0.406. With two home games remaining against Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, they have a shot at reaching 18 points, securing a playoffs berth and possibly aiming for a top-two finish. While one victory may not suffice, it keeps them well-placed, with only four other teams capable of matching or surpassing their 16-point tally, thereby necessitating NRR considerations.

LSG's Playoff hopes diminish

Lucknow Super Giants' playoff aspirations have dwindled, with their NRR plummeting to -0.769 after a crushing defeat in Hyderabad. Despite two away fixtures against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, securing victories in both may not suffice as teams above them can finish with 16 or more points, leaving LSG in a precarious position. Their clash against Delhi Capitals on May 14 could be decisive in shaping their fate.

Prospects for GT, PBKS, and RCB

While Sunrisers Hyderabad's win seals Mumbai Indians' fate, it places Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in a must-win situation. Each team requires victories and favorable outcomes in other matches to secure a 14-point tie. Gujarat Titans face a tough road ahead with matches against formidable opponents like Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The loser of Punjab Kings versus Royal Challengers Bangalore clash faces elimination from the playoffs race, heightening the stakes for both teams.