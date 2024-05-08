Kuwait Active In Promoting Interfaith Dialogue, Tolerance -- Dr. Al-Shreika

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 8 (KUNA) -- Director of Wasatia (moderation) promotion center, of Kuwait's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Abdullah Al-Shreika said his ministry was keen on participation in the 15th Doha Conference for Interfaith Dialogue which concluded on Wednesday evening.

The two-day event shed light on the roles of faiths in cementing the coherence of family and society and protecting man against delinquencies that run counter to the teachings of Islam, he told KUNA.

The conference provided a platform for religious scholars to exchange experience and cooperate for the benefit of humanity, whether Muslim of non-Muslim people, he said, noting that such cooperation bears fruit in the combat against narcotics and other social menaces.

The State of Kuwait plays an effective role in advancing the cause of moderation, tolerance and coexistence among the various segments of society, he affirmed.

Based on the noble values of Islam, the Kuwaiti legislations ensure the rights of everybody and coherence of the social texture, Dr. Al-Shreika said, affirming that the State of Kuwait is the country of humanity where everybody enjoys dignity, security and safety.

He expressed gratitude to Doha International Center for Interfaith Dialogue for organizing the just-ended conference. (end)

