Police Remove Pro-Palestinian Encampment At George Washington University

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 8 (KUNA) -- Hundreds of Metropolitan Police Department officers broke up Wednesday a pro-Palestinian student encampment at the George Washington University and arrested over 30 protesters.

In a statement, the MPD said they made arrests for "assault of a police officer" and "unlawful entry".

The Metropolitan Police Department stressed that it has been supporting the George Washington University in assessing and monitoring First Amendment (freedom of speech) activities that began on campus on April 25, 2024.

"The Department has worked to pursue non-arrest methods to deescalate tensions during this time and ensure the safety of the GW students and campus. Based on incidents and information, there has been a gradual escalation in the volatility of the protest," the MPD claimed.

It added that its officers, working closely with the GW administration and police, moved today to disperse the demonstrators from the GW campus and surrounding streets.

"During the course of the operation, arrests were made for Assault on a Police Officer and Unlawful Entry. MPD will continue to be supportive of universities or other private entities who need assistance," it said. (end)

asj









MENAFN08052024000071011013ID1108190967