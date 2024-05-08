Iran's Khuzestan steel company exports over 1.4M tons of products in 1 year

(MENAFN) The Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC) disclosed that it exported over 1.4 million tons of products to over 10 countries in the previous Iranian calendar year, as per an announcement by an official from the company. Reza Vakili, the deputy head responsible for sales and marketing, emphasized that despite sanctions, KSC has managed to export its products to more than 28 countries globally.



Vakili outlined that the company aims to reach 1.5 million tons of exports in the current Iranian calendar year. While acknowledging the priority of meeting domestic demands, Vakili stated that KSC's export plan for the year is ambitious at 1.5 million tons. He highlighted KSC's significant contribution to Iran's non-oil exports, accounting for three percent by exporting to 28 countries.



In terms of market expansion, Vakili mentioned the company's focus on the North African market, noting a substantial increase in exports to this region last year. KSC, located in Ahvaz, stands as the second-largest producer of raw steel in Iran, following the Isfahan Mobarakeh Steel Company. Its expansive factory, spanning 8.3 square kilometers, is positioned near Ahvaz, with headquarters in the same city.



Iran's steel exports have seen remarkable growth, with more than 27 million tons of steel products worth USD7.0 billion exported in the previous Iranian calendar year, according to the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA). This represents a 20 percent increase in value and a 68 percent increase in weight compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

MENAFN08052024000045015839ID1108187801