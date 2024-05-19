Media reports BRICS chief refusing to show up at Zelensky`s ‘peace conference’

(MENAFN) The leaders of Brazil and South Africa will not attend the upcoming Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland, media reports indicate. The summit, set for June 15-16 at the Burgenstock Resort near Lucerne, will focus on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s peace plan for ending the conflict with Russia. Over 160 countries, including members of the G7, G20, BRICS, and the European Union, have been invited, but Russia is notably excluded.



South African presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya announced on Friday that President Cyril Ramaphosa would not attend due to “constitutional processes” in his country following the presidential election. Similarly, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has opted out, citing the exclusion of Russia from the talks as a primary reason. CNN Brazil reported that while Swiss officials emphasized Brazil’s influence among developing nations, Lula decided that Brazil's representation at the summit would not include the president, as attending without Russia would be unproductive.

MENAFN19052024000045015687ID1108231452