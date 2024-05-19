Finland sells asylum seekers` bike

(MENAFN) Finnish authorities recently held an auction to sell off a hundred bicycles that asylum seekers had used to cross the border from Russia. Most of the migrants attempting to enter Finland came from Africa and the Middle East. In response to the high volume of asylum requests, Helsinki closed all border crossings in December 2023, a measure that remains in place indefinitely. However, authorities have indicated that some crossings could reopen if the Finnish parliament approves temporary border legislation. This new law would enable the government to "restrict the reception of applications" from asylum seekers arriving from Russia.



The auction took place on Thursday in the border village of Vaalimaa, with Finnish customs officials overseeing the sale. The first bicycle was sold for EUR70 (USD76), and buyers had to pay an additional 24 percent value-added tax. Some bicycles attracted higher bids, with one buyer stating that the EUR120 he paid was reasonable given the bike's good condition. The highest bid at the auction was approximately EUR160.



Most of the bicycles, which were Russian-made, had been seized in the fall of 2023. While some showed signs of extensive use, others were nearly new. Finnish Customs plans to hold similar auctions in the upcoming weeks, with all proceeds going to the government.

