(MENAFN) Russia and China have committed to enhancing their cultural cooperation and combating 'cancel culture' following a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in Beijing. This visit marks Putin’s first state trip since beginning his fifth term in office earlier this month. He emphasized that, given the multipolar world order, the Russia-China partnership is a key stabilizing force on the global stage.



In a joint statement issued on Thursday, the two nations pledged to base their cooperation on the recognition of cultural and civilizational diversity. They agreed to foster dialogue, cooperation, and the exchange of experiences, while opposing the politicization of culture and efforts to 'cancel' the culture of any specific countries or peoples. The statement highlighted their commitment to combating discrimination, xenophobia, and cultural dominance.



Furthermore, Russia and China promised to broaden their cultural ties and increase mutual exposure to each other's art, museums, and cinema. This initiative is part of a broader effort to deepen cross-cultural understanding between their peoples.



In February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov remarked on the West’s unsuccessful attempts to isolate Russia in the global informational and cultural spheres. He stated that the Western elites’ strategy to 'cancel' all things related to Russia has failed completely.



This collaboration between Russia and China represents a significant step towards reinforcing their cultural solidarity and resisting external cultural suppression.

