French law enforcement murder man in supposed synagogue arson attempt

(MENAFN) French police have fatally shot a man who attempted to set fire to a synagogue in the city of Rouen, according to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. The incident unfolded early Friday morning when police responded to reports of smoke emanating from the synagogue building.



Local media reported that upon arriving at the scene, police encountered a man armed with a knife and an iron bar inside the synagogue. The suspect approached the officers, prompting them to open fire. The mayor of Rouen, Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol, confirmed that no other individuals were harmed during the incident, but the community remains "bruised and in shock."



The Rouen synagogue holds historical significance, situated on the site of a former Jewish place of worship destroyed in a pogrom in the late 11th century. After several attempts by the Jewish community to reclaim the land, the current building was constructed in 1950 following the destruction of its predecessor during World War II.



Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the assailant or his potential motives. The incident follows a recent assault in Paris, where a 62-year-old man wearing a kippah was attacked outside a synagogue. The assailant reportedly hurled ethnic slurs before fleeing the scene, prompting heightened security measures around synagogues amid tensions related to the conflict in Gaza.

MENAFN19052024000045015687ID1108231457