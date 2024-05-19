(MENAFN) A spokesman for the United States Department of State has described the situation in Ukraine as "incredibly dire," acknowledging the country's recent setbacks in its conflict with Russia. Despite the challenges faced by Kiev's forces, the United States remains committed to providing renewed military aid to help turn the tide in Ukraine's favor.



The spokesperson, Vedant Patel, emphasized the gravity of the situation during a press briefing on Thursday, noting that Ukraine has encountered difficulties on the battlefield, particularly in the eastern and northern regions. The recent offensive by Russia in the Kharkov Region has intensified pressure on Ukrainian forces.



During United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to Ukraine, he announced an additional USD2 billion package of weapons aid to support the country's defense efforts. This aid is expected to play a significant role in bolstering Ukraine's capabilities on the battlefield.



Russian officials have suggested that Ukraine had the opportunity to pursue a peace deal in 2022, which would have entailed accepting a neutral status and restrictions on its military strength in exchange for security guarantees. However, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky opted to continue fighting, citing the support of Western aid to reclaim territories it considers its own.



While Ukrainian officials have acknowledged challenges due to a shortage of foreign donations, they have refrained from directly blaming the United States. When questioned about the situation in Kharkov, Zelensky attributed it to broader international dynamics, stating that it was "the world's fault" for allowing Russia to advance.

