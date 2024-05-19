Media reports Radio host dismissed over call for murder of Belgian’s Premier

(MENAFN) A Belgian radio host has been suspended for allegedly inciting an assassination attempt against the country's Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo. The controversial remark followed the recent shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Flemish public broadcaster VRT reported that the Waregem1 radio host urged listeners to consider attacking De Croo, suggesting that the incident in Slovakia showed it was possible to target a prime minister.



The radio station acknowledged the "misplaced statement" and suspended the host immediately. The host claimed his comment was meant playfully but recognized it was inappropriate given the context and timing. The station issued an apology, emphasizing the host's misjudgment.



Prime Minister De Croo has filed a police complaint against the host, with his communications director, Barend Leyts, stating on X (formerly Twitter) that "calling for violence is punishable."





