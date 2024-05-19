EU strikes Meta with new probe

(MENAFN) The European Union has initiated a new investigation into Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, regarding its alleged failure to safeguard children from harmful content. The European Commission, responsible for proposing laws and policies within the European Union, announced on Thursday that it has begun formal proceedings to determine if Meta has violated the Digital Services Act (DSA) in relation to child protection.



The DSA, adopted in 2022, aims to ensure a safer digital environment where user rights are upheld. The Commission expressed concerns that the algorithms and online interfaces of Facebook and Instagram might exploit the vulnerabilities and inexperience of minors, potentially fostering addictive behaviors and reinforcing the "rabbit hole effect." The term "rabbit hole effect" describes the phenomenon where social media algorithms suggest increasingly extreme content based on a user's interaction with harmful material.



Additionally, the Commission questioned the effectiveness of Meta's age-verification tools, suggesting they may not be sufficiently reasonable, proportionate, or effective in preventing minors from accessing inappropriate content.



The Commission will now prioritize an in-depth investigation. This formal proceeding enables the European Union executive to implement enforcement actions, including interim measures and decisions on non-compliance, to ensure adherence to the DSA.

