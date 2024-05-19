Xi summaries resolution for Ukraine war

(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has emphasized the necessity of peace negotiations, mutually recognized by Russia and Ukraine, as the optimal resolution for the ongoing conflict. During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Xi's residential compound in Zhongnanhai on Thursday, Xi suggested that the global security framework needs significant reforms to end the current hostilities and prevent future conflicts, according to Xinhua news outlet.



Putin's visit to China marks his first state visit since beginning his fifth term in office earlier this month. Xi advocated for an international peace conference that includes equal participation from all involved parties and fair consideration of all options. He expressed China's readiness to facilitate the peace talks.



Xi highlighted the importance of addressing both the immediate and underlying causes of the conflict, urging global powers to take a long-term view in their approach. He proposed that the fundamental solution to the Ukraine crisis lies in developing a balanced, effective, and sustainable new security architecture.



China has consistently resisted Western pressure to condemn Russia over the Ukraine conflict. Since last year, Beijing has promoted a 12-point peace plan that includes halting hostilities and unilateral sanctions, respecting national security concerns and sovereignty, and rejecting a 'Cold War' mentality.

