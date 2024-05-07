Latvian President Confirms Participation In Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics have discussed the consolidation of international support for the Peace Summit.

According to Ukrinform, the head of state announced this on the social media site X .

Zelensky thanked Rinkevics for confirming his attendance at the Summit and actively contributing to its success.

He also thanked him for signing a bilateral security agreement based on the G7 Vilnius Declaration and praised Latvia's commitment to support Ukraine with 0.25% of GDP per year.

The Peace Summit is to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, with heads of state and government from all continents invited to attend.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine