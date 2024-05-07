Jordan Condemns Israeli Settler Attack On Its Aid Convoy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 7 (Petra) -- Jordan Tuesday condemned the extremist Israeli settlers' attack on its aid convoy that was heading to Gaza via the Beit Hanoun crossing.
The Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Sufyan Qudah, said Israel is responsible for the settler attack on the aid convoys, stressing that the Israeli government's failure to stop the attacks is a "violation of its legal obligations."
Qudah urged the international community to condemn the ongoing Israeli violations of the rules of international law and make Israel secure the passage of aid convoys into Gaza and stop settler attacks.
He said the aid convoy of
the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization
(JHCO) was attacked today by extremist settlers on its way to the Beit Hanoun crossing with Gaza before the aid trucks continued on their way.
MENAFN07052024000117011021ID1108185082
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.