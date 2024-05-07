Ministry Of Justice Organizes Workshop On Stimulating A Culture Of Quality And Creativity

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Justice organized a workshop entitled 'Confronting linear thinking with comprehensive incremental thinking: Stimulating a culture of quality, modernity and creativity,' in the presence of HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi.

In a statement, the Ministry stated that the workshop aimed at enhancing and developing a culture of quality, innovation, creativity and sustainability, and motivating employees to adopt a comprehensive and multidimensional method in their thinking and dealing with the various issues and challenges they face while performing their supervisory, administrative or practical tasks in order to achieve innovation and excellence.

In this context, HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stressed the importance of the workshop that is consistent with the government's programs and policies to improve government performance and work on the optimal implementation of the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030), which requires developing the creative thinking of the human cadre, utilizing their skills, enhancing their expertise with the latest successful experiences and best practices in the areas of strategic planning, focusing on ambitious and innovative ideas to achieve goals with a high level of excellence and creativity, and searching for unconventional solutions and approaches to the problems, challenges and opportunities for the institutional system.

Assistant Director of the Center for Legal and Judicial Studies (CLJS) at the Ministry of Justice Nada Jassim Al-Abdul-Jabbar stated that the workshop, organized to develop the work environment, comes within a series of training workshops for employees of the Ministry of Justice that the CLJS held, in cooperation with the Planning, Quality and Innovation Department, to build a culture of creativity and innovation at work as one of the skills necessary to perform the work assigned to employees.

Director of the Planning, Quality and Innovation Department at the Ministry of Justice Hadeel Abdul Latif Al Jaber noted that this workshop is part of an integrated program that reflects the Ministry of Justice's commitment to sustainable excellence standards in accordance with the latest institutional performance programs that encourage raising the quality of procedures and actions and linking creative thinking to the objectives of executive projects of the strategic plan of the Ministry as well as to benefit from the pace of technological progress, especially in the fields of automation, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation programs, in which the State of Qatar has taken important steps, and to keep pace with the development and improvement of the legal services of the Ministry of Justice.

The workshop addressed important topics, including: institutional innovation, areas of innovation, mechanisms for using digital technology to improve or change traditional processes and service development, the reality of technical transformations and their repercussions on the work environment, and the possibilities of change and their relationship to human staff. It reviewed new technology areas and future prospects and others.

