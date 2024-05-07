Diana Penty Professes Pet Love, Says 'My Dog Victoria Is My Happy Place'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actress Diana Penty, who keeps posting pictures of her favourite four-legged companion on social media, said on Tuesday that her pet, Victoria. is her happy place and she looks forward to being back home to hug her at the end of the day.

The 'Cocktail' actress made these comments which launching PETA India's 'Adopt - Don't Shop' campaign in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Diana said, "My dog Victoria is my happy place. Whenever I am low or feel sad and it's been a long tiring day, I just can't wait to be back home to give her a tight hug."

The actress made it clear that Victoria hates being hugged, "but my way of expressing my love for her is by hugging her. She is so special and highly intelligent. I talk to her like my sibling. She bullies me. She has a personality of her own."

Stressing the importance of adopting animals and not shopping for them, she said, "Through this campaign, I want to tell everyone who has time, space, patience, resources and lots of love to give and share, you should consider adopting an animal."

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Bloody Daddy' and will next be appearing with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Adbhut' and in 'Section 84' with Amitabh Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.