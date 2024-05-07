Germany Sees Two Pillars Necessary For Ukraine To Prevail Over Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will be able to prevail in the war unleashed by Russia only under the condition of strong support from partners both in terms of arms supplies and civilian aid to ensure the normal functioning of the economy.

This was stated by the State Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development of the Federal Republic of Germany, Jochen Flasbarth, who spoke on the sidelines of a meeting in Brussels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We have a Ukrainian plan that will be adopted soon. These are the foundations for civilian support of Ukraine, for the reforms that Ukraine needs both on the path to the EU and for reconstruction," the state secretary noted.

Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation & Development of

He emphasized the importance of starting recovery efforts now and recalled that on June 11-12, Berlin will host the third international Ukraine Recovery Conference.

"Ukraine will be able to prevail in the war against Russia only if, along with military aid, it also receives civilian aid. A country without energy infrastructure, hospitals, or schools, the country that does not generate at least a minimum of economic might and growth, has no ability to resist Putin's Russia," said Flasbarth.

Therefore, he concluded, it is necessary to consider both "pillars" of support.

According to the government official, at the initiative of Germany, the main emphasis at the meeting in Brussels was made precisely on Ukraine, on how EU countries can help the nation from a civilian point of view.

As reported, today, May 7, the EU Foreign Affairs Council (on Development) is meeting in Brussels, with one of the main topics on the agenda being the one of Ukraine's Recovery and Reform Plan, which was presented by the Government of Ukraine as part of the implementation of the Ukraine Facility, a broad package financial aid worth EUR 50 billion for 2024-2027. The provision of such assistance is conditioned by continued democratic transformations in Ukraine on its path toward EU membership.

Photo: X / Jochen Flasbarth