UAE Climate Change Council Intends To Increase Its Climate Ambitions For COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

The UAE Climate Change Council convened to evaluate nationalendeavors aimed at bolstering climate ambitions ahead of COP29,slated to be hosted in Azerbaijan later this year, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

Discussions underscored strategies to fortify the nation'sclimate initiatives both domestically and on the global stage. TheCouncil commended advancements in implementing initiatives gearedtowards achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Chaired by Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Amnabint Abdullah Al Dahak, the meeting underscored the stark realityof climate change's profound impact on nations worldwide.

"We see the serious effects of climate change on importantareas, and this reality makes us intensify our efforts to reduceits negative effects. We must accelerate innovation and implementsolutions to combat climate change. This step is in line with ourcommitment to achieve net zero in the UAE by 2050," said Dr. Amnabint Abdullah Al Dahak.

Reflecting on the outcomes of COP28, the Minister highlightedthe UAE's prominent role in the global climate agenda, fueling thenation's resolve to further solidify its stance in preparation forCOP29 in Azerbaijan.

The session delved into various aspects of national climateinitiatives, notably the UAE's ambitious 'Net Zero 2050' strategy,signaling the country's unwavering dedication to combatting climatechange on a global scale.