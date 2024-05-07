Female Elephant Found Dead In Coimbatore Forest Range

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 7(IANS) A female elephant was found dead in the Coimbatore Forest range in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The carcass of the elephant was found near Mangarai stream, just 150 metres away from human settlements, a forest official said.

The Coimbatore forest range officer told IANS that on preliminary examinations, no external injuries were found on the body of the elephant.

The officer said that more details regarding the cause of death of the elephant would be available only after a post-mortem.

Two days ago, a male makhna elephant (tuskless elephant) was electrocuted in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government has already formulated a draft plan for constituting elephant corridors in the state to minimise the number of human-elephant conflicts.

However there is stiff opposition to the move and even the principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, has warned the government that they won't allow relocation of people from areas earmarked as elephant corridors as that would mean loss of livelihood and called upon the government for alternative plans.