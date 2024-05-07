India examines fires future-generation torpedo system

(MENAFN) India's Defence Ministry has announced a significant milestone in the country's naval warfare capabilities with the successful test of a new missile-assisted torpedo delivery system off the east coast. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India's premier military design and development agency, conducted the test of the Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) from a ground-based mobile launcher on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, located off the coast of Odisha state.



Designed to bolster the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities, the next-generation delivery system extends far beyond the conventional range of lightweight torpedoes, as highlighted in the ministry's statement. The SMART system features a canister-based missile capable of traveling up to 643 km before releasing a torpedo into the water, equipped with a 50 kg warhead and boasting a range of 20 km.



The recent test sought to validate critical mechanisms, including symmetric separation, ejection, and velocity control, underscoring India's commitment to advancing its indigenous defence technologies. Notably, this marks the third publicly reported test of the SMART system, with previous tests conducted in December 2021 and October 2020, as reported by Indian media outlets.



Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the successful test, emphasizing that the SMART system will further augment the Indian Navy's strength and operational capabilities. This achievement follows closely on the heels of India's recent advancements in missile technology, including the test-firing of the Agni Prime ballistic missile and the inaugural flight of the domestically developed Agni 5 missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.



The advancements in India's naval and missile capabilities underscore the nation's commitment to bolstering its defence infrastructure and asserting its strategic prowess in the maritime domain. As India continues to make strides in indigenous defence technology development, the successful test of the SMART system represents a significant milestone in enhancing the country's maritime security and deterrence capabilities.

MENAFN07052024000045015687ID1108182785