Fake Nocs For Organ Transplant: SMS Medical College Principal, SMS Hospital Superintendent Relieved From Posts

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 7 (IANS) Acting tough in the case of issuing fake NOCs for organ transplant, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday relieved Rajeev Bagrahatta from the post of Principal and Controller at the Sawai Man Singh Medical College, and Achal Sharma from the post of Superintendent at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur with immediate effect.

The state government has also appointed the ACP (Crime) as the appropriate authority for an effective investigation into the case.

Several hospitals in Jaipur are under the scanner after Rajasthan's Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) busted a nexus of employees involved in forging no objection certificates (NOCs) for organ transplants.

Additional Chief Secretary in the Medical and Health Department, Shubhra Singh, said on Tuesday that Rajeev Bagrahatta and Achal Sharma have been relieved from their posts, adding that the state government has given the charge of Principal and Controller of SMS Medical College to Deepak Maheshwari, a senior professor in the cardiology department, while senior professor Sushil Bhati has been given the charge of Superintendent of SMS Hospital until further orders.

The state government has also issued a notification declaring the appointment of the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) as the appropriate authority in the case under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, to thoroughly probe the parties involved in the issuance of fake NOCs for organ transplant.