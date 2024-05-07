Elderly Woman Weighing 102 Kgs Undergoes Bilateral Knee Replacement In Noida

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida, May 7 (IANS) A 63-year-old woman suffering from severe knee pain and limited mobility due to osteoarthritis has regained hope after a successful bilateral total knee replacement surgery here.

The woman Sunita Thakur, weighing approximately 102 kg, was unable to walk due to severe pain in both knees caused by osteoarthritis and bow legs.

She had bilateral (meaning in both knees) osteoarthritis, a condition where the cartilage cushioning the knee joint degenerates.

"This, combined with a genu varum deformity (bowed legs), caused her significant pain and restricted her movement. In this condition, the knees knock inward when standing with the feet together,” said Dr. Bharat Goswami, Consultant Orthopaedics at Fortis Hospital Greater Noida.

The weight of 102 kg posed a significant challenge during the surgery.

"Typically, performing knee replacement surgery is challenging due to the poor quality of bone, excess flesh, and weakened bones. This complexity increases the risk of complications such as blood vessel thrombosis (BVT) and fat embolism. Additionally, such patients require specialised care," explained Dr. Goswami

Although she experienced some postoperative respiratory difficulties, necessitating a brief hospital stay for observation, she recuperated well. Upon improvement in her condition, she was discharged from the hospital, the doctor said.