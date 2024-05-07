AZAL Offers Special Offers For Flights Between Baku, Dubai

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national carrier AZAL offers a special offer forflights between Baku and Dubai on May 7-23, Azernews reports, citing AZAL.

This promotion is valid for flights scheduled between June 3rdand September 5th, 2024, excluding peak periods.

Here are the ticket prices from Baku to Dubai:

One-way:

Night flights: starting from 88 euros

Morning flights: starting from 108 euros

Round trip:

Night flights: starting from 168 euros

Morning flights: starting from 208 euros

And here are the ticket prices from Dubai to Baku:

One-way:

Night flights: starting from 348 dirhams

Morning flights: starting from 428 dirhams

Round trip:

Night flights: starting from 666 dirhams

Morning flights: starting from 828 dirhams

Please note that checked baggage is not included in the ticketprice, but passengers are allowed to bring hand luggage weighing upto 10 kg.

Don't miss out on this special offer! Secure your tickets toDubai at discounted rates and enjoy an exciting summer getaway!

To purchase tickets, visit the official website oruse the updated mobile app of the airline.