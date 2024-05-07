German foreign trade surplus continues upward trajectory to USD24B in March

(MENAFN) Germany's foreign trade surplus continued its upward trajectory, expanding to €22.3 billion (USD24 billion) in March, as per official data released on Tuesday by Destatis, the country's statistical office.



This marked an increase from €21.4 billion in February and €17.2 billion in March 2023, indicating a sustained trend of growth in Germany's trade surplus.



In March, German exports experienced a modest uptick of 1.2 percent year-on-year, reaching €134.1 billion, while imports saw a slight decline of 3 percent, totaling €111.9 billion. Comparatively, exports and imports also rose by 0.9 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, from the previous month.



Notably, Germany's exports to countries outside the EU amounted to €60.9 billion, with imports from third countries reaching €53.1 billion during the same period.



Analyzing specific trade relationships, the US emerged as a key destination for German exports in March, with shipments valued at €14.3 billion, representing a 3.6 percent increase from the previous month. Meanwhile, exports to China rose by 3.7 percent to €8.3 billion, while those to the UK experienced a slight decline of 3.8 percent to €6.4 billion.



Conversely, China remained Germany's primary source of imports, with goods valued at €13.7 billion, marking a notable increase of 14.3 percent from February.



These figures underscore Germany's robust position in the global trade landscape, with its export-oriented economy continuing to demonstrate resilience amidst evolving market dynamics and geopolitical challenges.

