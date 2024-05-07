Man Accused Of Raping Minor Nabbed At Nepal Border

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) A 20-year-old man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl, was arrested from Nepal border while he was trying to flee, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

The accused is identified as Umesh Thapa, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said that on May 1, a medico-legal case (MLC) was received by Delhi Cantt police station from Safdarjung Hospital regarding a child victim brought by her mother for check-up and found to be pregnant.

Upon reaching the hospital, the police team recorded the statement of the victim and her mother.“Accordingly, a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act was registered and investigation was taken up,” said the DCP.

As the victim is only 13, she could not provide much detail of the accused except his name -- Umesh.“The family members of the child victim were also not able to provide his details as they do not have his mobile number or any other details. Several informers were roped in to collect information about the accused,” said the DCP.

The DCP said that after sincere efforts, it was known from some sources that accused Umesh Thapa is hiding in Nepal.

The team reached Nepal border and lured the accused with some property, and when he reached the border, he was apprehended.