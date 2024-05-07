Kerala: Man Attempts Suicide After Killing Wife, Daughter In Kollam; Son In Critical Condition

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kollam: A man brutally killed his wife and daughter on Tuesday
(May 07) in Poothakkulam, Paravoor. The accused, Sreeju (46), attempted suicide after fatally attacking his wife, Preetha (39), and daughter, Sreenanda (12), by slitting their throats.
Sreeju and Sreerag are in critical condition at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and a private hospital in Kottiyam respectively.
Preliminary findings indicate that financial difficulties drove him to take such drastic action. Additionally, Preetha, who worked as a collection agent at a bank in Poothakkulam, was reportedly battling cancer.
Further details are awaited...
MENAFN07052024007385015968ID1108181622
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.