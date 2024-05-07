Qatar Foundation Graduates Largest-Ever And Resilient Class Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation will celebrate the academic achievements of its largest-ever and“resilient” class this year, with seven universities conferring degrees on their graduating students today.

The Class of 2024 will add their names to more than 7,000 QF alumni who continue to make an impact in the society.

“This is the largest graduating class in the history of Qatar Foundation with about 1,000 students from more than 75 nationalities across the seven universities. This class also is proud to say that 40% class is Qataris and about 72% of them are females,” said Executive Director, Student Services at Qatar Foundation Dr Abdulnassir Al Tamimi speaking to The Peninsula yesterday.



“This is the most resilient class that the QF has had ever in its history. They started their journey during the pandemic and they're ending their journey with the crisis that we are witnessing in the world today,” he added.

He also said that the Class of 2024 has been very active advocating for equality, justice and human rights.

Dr Al Tamimi explained that the Class of 2024 has gained different experiences over their four years of education, including the World Cup and Asian Cup held in Qatar.

“I think this is the most motivated resilient, most globally aware. This class is going to be very successful because hard times breed strong people,” he said.

Dr Al Tamimi also highlighted that his office in-charge of Student Services aims at enriching students across QF campuses with transferable skills and the Class of 2024 have enhanced skills in leadership, communication, teamwork and collaboration.

“What we do is we try to bring students from all the universities together and we organize, different activities, workshops, conferences or something like that promote these important transferable skills,” said Dr. Al Tamimi.

For example, the recently established multiversity student clubs bring students from all universities and organize critical programmes. Such as the Muslim Student Association, Entrepreneurship Club, International Students Organisation, Qatari Students Organisation, and the Arabic Student Club play major role in promoting transferable skills among students.

Director of Academic Affairs at QF Higher Education, Dr. Samah Gamar speaking to the media said QF higher education aims to create a lot more cohesion and opportunities for students across Education City universities.

“Our hope is that students don't just feel that they are part of one campus, but that they are also part of other campuses at the same time – as a whole unit within an education setting,” she said.

Dr. Gamar also highlighted that QF is equally focusing on its increasing number of alumni and ways absorb them into Qatar's job market and prevent brain drain.

“We want to ensure that we don't lose connection with the alumni. Qatar Foundation is interested in keeping as many students within Qatar Foundation and Qatar, to work in the labor market and industry here. And so we are more directed to making sure that they have opportunities for work and for continued educational opportunities within Qatar. So that we don't have a brain drain,” she said.